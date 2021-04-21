Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $286.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.86 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

