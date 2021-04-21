argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Lowered to $321.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX opened at $278.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.55 and its 200-day moving average is $293.94.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in argenx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.