Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE ACRE opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $563.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

