Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $884,405 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

