ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 256.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561,328 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 529,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 62,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

