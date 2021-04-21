Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $37.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after acquiring an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after buying an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,593,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,640,000 after buying an additional 396,167 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

