Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $96.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.