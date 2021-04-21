Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 841 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

IQV stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 240.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.96 and a 200 day moving average of $180.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $219.60.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.