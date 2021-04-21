Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

ROP traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.27. 1,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,740. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.66 and its 200 day moving average is $407.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

