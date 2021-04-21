Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. 36,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

