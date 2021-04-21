Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.06 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,809. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

