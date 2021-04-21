Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,396. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.