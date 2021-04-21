Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Zoetis by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.04. 6,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,898. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

