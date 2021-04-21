Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $157.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.88. Apple has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

