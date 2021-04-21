Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

