Apollo Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.29 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $137.79 million and $21.29 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.00332118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021959 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006292 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

