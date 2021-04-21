Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
APEMY opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
