Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

APEMY opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

