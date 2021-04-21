Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.50

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 75513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $972.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.
