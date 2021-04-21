AntiMatter Price Down 35.5% Over Last Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00005866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $30.68 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

