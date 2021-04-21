Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $379.56

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $379.56 and last traded at $378.32, with a volume of 31042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $375.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.

Get Anthem alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.