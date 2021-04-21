Anpario (LON:ANP) Sets New 1-Year High at $630.00

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 46035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.10).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Anpario alerts:

The company has a market cap of £146.81 million and a PE ratio of 31.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 595.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Richard Edwards sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £725,000 ($947,217.14). Also, insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72). Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,350,000 over the last quarter.

About Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.