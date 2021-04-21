Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Angi reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 20,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,174. Angi has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,554.55 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,379,281 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 428,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

