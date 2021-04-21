Analyzing China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Southern Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Southern Airlines $22.33 billion 0.39 $382.01 million $1.45 24.66 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.36 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

China Southern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares China Southern Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Southern Airlines -6.01% -9.29% -2.35% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Southern Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Southern Airlines has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Southern Airlines and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Southern Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Southern Airlines beats Thai Airways International Public on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. It also provides aircraft repair and maintenance, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, and airport ground services; and import and export agency, flight simulation, and pilot training services. In addition, it is involved in the hotel management and tour operations. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 859 aircraft. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

