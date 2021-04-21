Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT at $25.43

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. 5,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.