Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $39.42

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,229,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

