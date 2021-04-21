Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target at $9.42

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 766,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,400,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.