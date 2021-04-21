Analysts Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.44 Million

Brokerages predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $77.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.11 million. The Bancorp posted sales of $59.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $315.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.70 million to $319.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $346.85 million, with estimates ranging from $339.79 million to $353.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 412,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

