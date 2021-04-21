Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after purchasing an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,926,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

