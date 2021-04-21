Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report $3.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $19.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.95 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

