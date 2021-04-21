Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce $25.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $50.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,295.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $103.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $141.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $231.18 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $479.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 302,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,151. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $775.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $186,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

