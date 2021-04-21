Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Ball stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

