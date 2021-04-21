Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trimble by 957.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Trimble by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after buying an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $81.01. 54,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. Trimble has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

