Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report sales of $334.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.30 million and the lowest is $327.30 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,258. The company has a market capitalization of $569.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.