Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $580.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.