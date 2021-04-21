Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

