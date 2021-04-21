Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

