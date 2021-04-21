Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 1,043,643 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,802 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,445 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

