Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,912 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 147.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

