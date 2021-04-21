Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $829,000 Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in J2 Global by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut J2 Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.