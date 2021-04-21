Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 748,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

OFC opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

