Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.14, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

