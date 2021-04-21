Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOLD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,696 shares of company stock worth $718,423. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

