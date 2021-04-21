AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.76

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.76 and last traded at $120.29, with a volume of 10927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,507 shares of company stock worth $8,617,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

