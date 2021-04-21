American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Position Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,764 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark comprises 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of American Woodmark worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after buying an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after buying an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

