American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

AMT stock opened at $252.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.04. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

