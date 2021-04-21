American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report sales of $19.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $20.00 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of AMSC traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $16.41. 387,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

