American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $618.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

