American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.17

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.17 and last traded at $121.05, with a volume of 1264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.34.

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,315,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in American Financial Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

