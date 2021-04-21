American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

