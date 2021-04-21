American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.